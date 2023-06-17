iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Reduced by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

