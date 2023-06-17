iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 451.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 313,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,475 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. American Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

