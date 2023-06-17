iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,145,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

