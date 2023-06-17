iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Raised by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.