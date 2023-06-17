iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Increased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,611 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

