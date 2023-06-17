Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,753,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 3,539,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $5.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Italgas

(Get Rating)

Read More

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

