Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,753,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 3,539,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Italgas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $5.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
About Italgas
