IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,950,000.

ISEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 5,602,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

