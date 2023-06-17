Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after buying an additional 353,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 610,483 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 707,900 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 491,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. 197,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $49.37.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
