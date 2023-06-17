Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after buying an additional 353,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after buying an additional 610,483 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 707,900 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 491,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. 197,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.