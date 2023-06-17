Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on the stock.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($3.97).
CMC Markets Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.
Insider Activity at CMC Markets
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Featured Articles
