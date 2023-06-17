Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($3.97).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.47). In other news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.47). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($380.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock worth $90,172. Insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

