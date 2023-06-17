Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,065,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 6,465,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Jervois Global has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.42.
About Jervois Global
