John Mastrototaro Acquires 20,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CEO John Mastrototaro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Movano Stock Performance

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Movano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Movano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.