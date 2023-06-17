Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

JRNGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Journey Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Journey Energy from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

