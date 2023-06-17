JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

