JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

