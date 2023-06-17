Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $409.33 million and $10.57 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,160,840,875 coins and its circulating supply is 19,160,841,082 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,145,879,107.77612 with 19,145,879,315.42827 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.020548 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,971,509.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

