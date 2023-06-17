Kava One Day Volume Tops $18.48 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $455.00 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 576,812,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,880,380 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

