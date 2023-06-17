Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 189,450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

