Keel Point LLC Sells 142 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

