Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Kelly 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

