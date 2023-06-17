Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,863,000 after purchasing an additional 497,057 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

