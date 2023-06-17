Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of KRNLW remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Kernel Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.