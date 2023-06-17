Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Stock Price Up 26.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) shares rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Kernel Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
