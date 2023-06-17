Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 2,258 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,258 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $20,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,132 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $10,663.44.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

KOD stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

