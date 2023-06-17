KOK (KOK) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $439,751.12 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,507.83 or 0.99989218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01332526 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $648,399.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

