KOK (KOK) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $491,765.88 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01332526 USD and is up 9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $648,399.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

