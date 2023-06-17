Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $89.02 million and $19,965.04 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

