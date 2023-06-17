Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of KMERF stock remained flat at $36.80 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

