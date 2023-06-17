Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,728,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,284.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAF remained flat at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

