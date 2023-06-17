Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,728,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47,284.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
KNCAF remained flat at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $4.18.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.