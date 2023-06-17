Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,102. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.