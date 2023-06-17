Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,102. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.