Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURCF remained flat at $61.99 during midday trading on Friday. Kureha has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

Get Kureha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kureha from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.