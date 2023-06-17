Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 1,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

