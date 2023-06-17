Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.65. 2,678,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

