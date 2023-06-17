Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of LARK stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

