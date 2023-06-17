Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 283,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 1,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.