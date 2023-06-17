Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth $775,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Shares of LANV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,824. The company has a market cap of $763.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. Lanvin Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Stories

