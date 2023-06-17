Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.

Laura Ashley Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88.

Laura Ashley Company Profile

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

