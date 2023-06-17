Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $21.45. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 50,849 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.