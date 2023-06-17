Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NYSE LSI opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

