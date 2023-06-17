Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 194,312 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 367,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 88.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 369.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 68,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

