LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

