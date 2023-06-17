LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.