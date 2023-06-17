Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGI. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of LOGI opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

