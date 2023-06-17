Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 33.2%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. 4,046,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the average session volume of 415,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

About Lordstown Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.