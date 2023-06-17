Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 33.2%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 33.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. 4,046,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the average session volume of 415,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
