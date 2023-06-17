Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

