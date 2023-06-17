Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $67,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $383.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

