Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.