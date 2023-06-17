Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.