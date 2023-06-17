Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.33 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

