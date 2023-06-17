Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

