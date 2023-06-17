Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 73,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 215,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software Stock Down 4.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
