Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.89

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 47711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
