Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.89

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 47711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 10.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.